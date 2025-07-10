Campaña de donación para los afectados de las inundaciones de Texas
Sharyland FFA está recolectando donaciones para ayudar a las familias afectadas por las recientes inundaciones en Texas.
Se invita a la comunidad traer artículos de higiene no perecederos, ropa, pañales y más.
Fecha: 8-10 de julio.
Centro de donaciones:
1216 N Shary Rd, Mission, TX 78572.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
