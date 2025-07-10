x

Campaña de donación para los afectados de las inundaciones de Texas

4 hours 16 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, July 10 2025 Jul 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 10:14 AM July 10, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Sharyland FFA está recolectando donaciones para ayudar a las familias afectadas por las recientes inundaciones en Texas.

Se invita a la comunidad traer artículos de higiene no perecederos, ropa, pañales y más. 

Fecha: 8-10 de julio.

Centro de donaciones: 

1216 N Shary Rd, Mission, TX 78572.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

