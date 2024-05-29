Candidates in Cameron County Sheriff Democratic primary runoff make last pitch to voters

Voters in Cameron Counter will decide which Democratic candidate for sheriff will advance to the November ballot.

The two men who want to move on to the November election in the sheriff's race are incumbent Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, and Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino.

Whoever ends the night with the most votes will face Republican candidate Jimmy Manrique in November 2024.

Polls close on Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

