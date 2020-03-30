Cartel del Noreste operative killed in Nuevo Laredo

NUEVO LAREDO, TAMAULIPAS -- An early morning shootout on Sunday left a cartel operative and a state police officer dead in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

The shooting involved state police and armed men, according to a Tamaulipas security official. The armed men belong to the Cartel del Noreste's hit-man group known as Tropa del Infierno, which is Spanish for Troops from Hell.

A state officer's unit and a CDN vehicle caught fire.

The leader of the Tropa del Infierno, Hugo Alejandro Salcido, who is known by the aliases "El Porras" and "Pin Pon," was injured during the confrontation. He was taken to a local medical facility where his body was later discovered.

A state officer was killed and two other officers were injured. An undisclosed number of the armed men were also hurt.

According to the security official, Salcido was a subordinate of Martín Rodriguez Barbosa, who is known as "El Cadete.” Rodriguez is the head of security for the current leader of the CDN, Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez known as “El Huevo.”

The state of Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office is offering up to $2 million pesos for information that leads to Rodríguez’s arrest.