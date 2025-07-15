CASA holding back to school drive and annual gala

A non-profit organization is holding a back to school drive.

CASA of Hidalgo County is accepting school supplies, backpacks and clothes as part of the drive, which ends on Monday, July 28.

Donations can be dropped off at 1001 S. 10th Avenue in Edinburg Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 3 p.m.

The organization is also preparing for their 2025 gala, Sequins & Saddles, set for Thursday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in McAllen.

More information on these events are available on the CASA of Hidalgo County Facebook page.