CBP prepares for increase in traffic during Holy Week

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they're getting ready for the heavy crowds crossing the border during Holy Week.

They say Sunday is the day to avoid crossing, since that's when the majority of people will go to and from Mexico to celebrate Easter with their families.

"It wouldn't be far-fetched to say a good two plus hour wait with the increase in traffic from your normal given weekend," CBP Public Affairs Supervisor Francisco Rodriguez said.

To prepare, CBP is bringing in extra staff at several international bridges in the Valley to have as many lanes as they can available.

CBP says so far wait times have been fairly normal, but they will start to change on Thursday.

