CBP seizes more than $8 million in meth at Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted $8,900,000 in alleged methamphetamine concealed within a shipment of chayote, or squash, at the Pharr International Bridge, according to a news release.

The news release said on April 13, CBP officers encountered a tractor-trailer entering the United States from Mexico.

The vehicle was referred for further inspection, which led to the discovery of the alleged methamphetamine, according to the news release.

The news release said CBP officers spent most of their day removing 3,770 packages, with a combined weight of 1,002 pounds, concealed within the shipment of chayote.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle, and Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.