CBP to conduct extra screening for US citizens showing virus symptoms

WESLACO – The coronavirus is affecting people on both sides of the border. Customs and Border Protection explained what would happen if a U.S. citizen in Mexico tested positive for the virus.

CBP says if a U.S. resident is sick and wants to return home from Mexico they will be allowed into the country, but would need to follow procedures.

The agency sent a statement, it reads in part:

“Consistent with existing procedures to prevent the spread of communicable disease, travelers identified with symptoms of COVID-19 may be provided with a mask and referred to DHS medical contractors, the CDC, or local health officials for enhanced health screening.”

