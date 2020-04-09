CBP to conduct extra screening for US citizens showing virus symptoms
WESLACO – The coronavirus is affecting people on both sides of the border. Customs and Border Protection explained what would happen if a U.S. citizen in Mexico tested positive for the virus.
CBP says if a U.S. resident is sick and wants to return home from Mexico they will be allowed into the country, but would need to follow procedures.
The agency sent a statement, it reads in part:
“Consistent with existing procedures to prevent the spread of communicable disease, travelers identified with symptoms of COVID-19 may be provided with a mask and referred to DHS medical contractors, the CDC, or local health officials for enhanced health screening.”
Travelers identified with symptoms of COVID-19 may be provided a mask and referred to health officials for enhanced health screening.
