CCSO: Individuals charged after attempting to introduce illegal contraband at Brownsville detention center

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office have charged four individuals after attempting to introduce illegal contraband into Detention Center 1.

Deputies with the sheriff's office were dispatched to the center located in Brownsville on Jan. 12. Upon arrival, they spoke with jail staff, who said they had located a bag on the roof.

The sheriff's office said the bag contained a cell phone, phone charger, five bags with several ounces of marijuana, one cartridge containing suspected THC vape pens and two lighters.

Investigators with the sheriff's office collected video surveillance and saw a Buick Enclave parked next to the detention center.

The sheriff's office said video showed a man getting out of the vehicle and throwing a bag over the wall. The man then runs back and gets into the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed the identity of that man as Humberto Rodriguez De Leon.

The sheriff's office said De Leon worked with three other individuals inside the center, identified as Nivia Maria Garza and two inmates, identified Juan Ricardo and Michael Molina.

All four planned and executed introducing prohibited substances and items into the correctional facility.

On Jan. 25, De Leon was taken into custody and transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.

On Jan. 26, investigators served Ricardo and Monlina warrants at the detention center; they are pending arraignment.

Later that day, Garza was arrested in Harlingen and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, where she is waiting arraignment.

All four face charges of prohibited substance/items in a correctional facility and engaging in organized criminal activity.