CCSO: Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in Los Fresnos

A man was arrested in Los Fresnos after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

Cameron County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on the 100 block of South San Roman in reference to a disturbance.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, they made contact with the 40-year-old female victim, who was trying to unlock the gate to the property.

A man, identified as 30-year-old Johnny Loera, told the victim to not open the gate because the deputies did not have permission to enter the property.

Deputies said the victim reported she had a verbal argument with Loera in reference to his infidelity. She said Loera became aggressive and threw a tool bag towards her feet and physically stepped on her feet, causing pain and discomfort.

The victim said she walked to the gate to wait for responding deputies, and Loera followed her. She said when the deputies were arriving, Loera became upset and pushed her against the fence.

Deputies informed Loera of his Miranda warnings.

Loera became uncooperative and belligerent when asked about the events between him and the victim.

Loera was placed under arrest and was transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, pending arraignment.