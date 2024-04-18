CCSO: Man arrested in Brownsville after attempting to take deputy's firearm

A man was arrested after in Cameron County after he attempted to grab a sheriff's deputy gun.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 6400 block of Tabitha Circle in Brownsville on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said deputies spoke with a woman who said a man she allows to stay on the property in a sofa outside the home arrived intoxicated, causing a disturbance.

The woman said the man, identified as 27-year-old Noel Jose Arieata Paez, left prior to the deputies arrive. While deputies wrote down the woman's information, Paez arrived at the residence.

The sheriff's office said Paez spoke with deputies and showed them a United States Immigration document titled "Warrant of Arrest".

Deputies noticed Paez was under the influence of an unknown drug and tried to place him in handcuffs. Paez resisted arrest and a struggle began.

The sheriff's office said during the struggle, Paez grabbed a deputy's handgun and tried to pull it out of the holster but failed due to the holster's multiple levels of security. As Paez attempted to disarm the deputy, the firearm went off while still in the holster. No one was injured.

After deploying pepper spray and a taser, deputies were able to detain Paez.

Paez was arrested and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment. He is facing charges of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, aggravated assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.