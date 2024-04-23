CCSO: Narcotics, weapons and cash seized at La Feria residence

A narcotics search warrant executed in Cameron County resulted in the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash that led to the arrest of one man.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, assisted by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Homeland Security Investigations, executed the warrant on April 19.

The sheriff's office said the warrant was from an investigation of a tip alleging a residence in La Feria was selling narcotics.

Authorities encountered Manuel 'Manny' Martinez at the residence and was found to be in possession of a large amount of cocaine and 'crack' cocaine packaged in a "multitude of different sized baggies", according to the sheriff's office.

A search of the residence revealed more cocaine, marijuana, two loaded handguns, THC vape cartridges and a large undetermined sum of money.

The sheriff's office said all items were seized "as suspected illicit proceeds from drug sales". The two firearms are pending further investigation to confirm if they were stolen or not.

Martinez was taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center for drug-related charges.