CCSO: Three people arrested, accused of safekeeping stolen vehicles awaiting export into Mexico

Three suspects were arrested on Monday in Brownsville in connection with stolen vehicles awaiting exportation into Mexico, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Amanda Krystal Fiveash, 31, David Rodriguez, 38, and Jesus Guadalupe Tirado, 35, were arrested on charges of theft and engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

Investigators learned the group was responsible for the "safekeeping" of stolen vehicles while awaiting exportation into Mexico, the sheriff's office stated.

The trio were detained after investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office were conducting surveillance at a home "known for illicit activity" in the Cameron Park subdivision in Brownsville on Monday at around 1 p.m.

A stolen 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was parked at the residence on Avenida Florecia, the sheriff's office stated.

Investigators observed the stolen vehicle was turned on without a key or key fob, wjich they said in the release is "indicative of the manner in which vehicles are being turned on and stolen using electronic criminal instruments"

Fiveash, Rodriguez and Tirado were arrested and transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.