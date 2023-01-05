CDC raises COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium following a surge in new cases in both counties.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said he believes there are eight times as many Covid infections that people aren’t reporting.

“We still have people who are dying,” Melendez said. “We have over 1,000 cases today that are being reported in Hidalgo County."

Dr. Christopher Romero, an internal medicine specialist at Valley Baptist Medical Center, said the new COVID variant — XBB 1.5 — is contributing to the surge.

“As the variants come about, people that may have been affected many months ago will have their natural immunity wane a little bit,” Romero said.

Romero recommended anyone experiencing symptoms get tested right away and to continue practicing COVID safety measures.