CDC report shows coronavirus case rates are highest in young adults

From June to August, people age 20 to 29 accounted for greater than 20% of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a report released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With her cousin graduating in May, 25-year-old Emily Rodriguez thought a trip to San Marcos would be safe as Gov. Greg Abbott lifted restrictions around the state.

After the trip, she got comfortable.

"I kind of got more lenient as to how I approached things. I wouldn't always take my mask everywhere because it wasn't always enforced," Rodriguez said.

Several days later, Rodriguez realized she had made a mistake. Rodriguez said she had a fever of 100 degrees. When she got tested, Rodriguez came back positive.

But it was her healthy 52-year-old father who took the hardest hit.

Coronavirus landed him in the ICU for three weeks.

