CeeDee Lamb on George Pickens: ‘Not as crazy as he seems’

CeeDee Lamb, who did not participate in the 2024 Dallas Cowboys training camp, is back.

The Cowboys’ wideout took part in team drills on Wednesday, a year after staging a contract holdout. Now Lamb is on new deal that makes him one of the three highest paid receivers in the league.

During a press conference, Lamb expressed just how great it feels for him to be back at camp.

“I don’t think anyone here is more excited than me — maybe Sam Williams,” Lamb said. “I love every part of being here with the guys grinding. Even when I’m tired, I kind of think about last year when I wasn’t here, when I wasn’t tired, and just doing the things that I love with my team and being better on my craft, and having his helmet on and being able to work with Dak and talk to Dak and understand what he’s seeing, like those conversations, those are the type of things I’ve missed.”

Lamb also spoke at length about his teammate, George Pickens. The two receivers have been spending plenty of time together on and off the field since the trade that brought Pickens to the team.

Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer emphasized throughout camp so far his love for Pickens, saying people need to “get to know George”.

Lamb gave high praise to Pickens as a person, pushing pack on the negative criticism he’s received for his personality in year’s past.

“He’s not as crazy as he seems to be,” Lamb said. “Literally, I’ve seen what you’ve seen on film. Trust me. I know what it looks like, but if you talk to this man and have a decent conversation, I guarantee you’ll understand that this man is kind hearted. When we get on the field, it’s a different beast. I expect him to be an animal. But we have an on and off button. I’m glad he’s here. He knows I love him the most. I tell him every day I’m happy for him. Hope we go together for X amount of years, I don’t know. I just know we’re not finna do this for one.”