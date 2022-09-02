CEO of migrant shelter arrested on federal theft and conspiracy charges

The CEO of a nonprofit that operated primarily in the Rio Grande Valley and provided shelter for unaccompanied children is facing federal charges.

Ruben Gallegos, the CEO of International Education Services, a nonprofit corporation that contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter care for unaccompanied children, is accused of conspiracy and the theft of federal funds, according to an unsealed indictment.

Gallegos was arrested in Brownsville on Thursday, according to court records.

Gallegos made an initial appearance in federal court on Friday and is being held without bond.

An arraignment and detention hearing is set for Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Gallegos remains in the custody of U.S. Marshals.