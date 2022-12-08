x

Ceremony held in McAllen for Pearl Harbor anniversary

3 hours 27 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, December 07 2022 Dec 7, 2022 December 07, 2022 11:10 PM December 07, 2022 in News - Local

A ceremony held Wednesday in McAllen marked the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. 

As part of the ceremony, a moment of silence was held at the Veterans War Memorial of Texas in honor of those killed that day, and others who died in the war that followed. 

Shortly after the attack, Congress passed a declaration of war against Japan, causing the U.S. to join WWII.

