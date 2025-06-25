Chick-fil-A busca récord de atender 250 pedidos en una hora
Chick-fil-A 281 en Edinburg se enorgullece de organizar un evento increíble con el objetivo de establecer un nuevo récord: atender 250 pedidos de autoservicio en una hora.
Este evento es una celebración del apoyo comunitario, el trabajo en equipo y la excelencia.
Promoción: si haces un pedido móvil a través de la app de Chick-Fil-A one, recibirás un sándwich gratis. Además, habrá divertidos regalos, mercancía exclusiva y premios para los clientes de autoservicio.
Horario: 12-1 p. m.
Ubicación: Chick-fil-A 281, 4300 I-69C, Edinburg.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
City of Lyford to hold informational session on hurricane preparedness
-
Valley attorney says lawmakers will not cover cost of Senate Bill 10
-
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
-
Mission family counting their blessings after fire destroys their home
-
Man in custody after shooting bystander in Rio Grande City road rage...
Sports Video
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013
-
2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game preview
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: 1977 Texas Southmost baseball team
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg