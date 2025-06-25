x

Chick-fil-A busca récord de atender 250 pedidos en una hora

3 hours 9 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 10:50 AM June 25, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Chick-fil-A 281 en Edinburg se enorgullece de organizar un evento increíble con el objetivo de establecer un nuevo récord: atender 250 pedidos de autoservicio en una hora. 

Este evento es una celebración del apoyo comunitario, el trabajo en equipo y la excelencia. 

Promoción: si haces un pedido móvil a través de la app de Chick-Fil-A one, recibirás un sándwich gratis. Además, habrá divertidos regalos, mercancía exclusiva y premios para los clientes de autoservicio.

Horario: 12-1 p. m.

Ubicación: Chick-fil-A 281, 4300 I-69C, Edinburg.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

