Child found walking alone in rural Mission

Photo courtesy of mgnonline.com.

A child was found walking alone in rural Mission on Saturday night, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the child was found in the area of Highway 107 and Trosper road at around 10 p.m.

The child has since been reunited with their mother and the case has been referred to Child Protective Services. The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.