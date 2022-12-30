Christmas 'Fantasia' coming to an end

A popular Christmas light display in McAllen may be coming to an end after 13 years.

Corbet Sparks started his "Fantasia" light show in 2009. He says it's been a one-man show up until this year. He usually puts up the decorations himself, but this year he's a bit older, a bit wiser and his youngest son helped out.

Sparks says he's now thinking of downsizing.

"I started in '09. So this is my 13th year," Sparks said. "It just kind of grew. It started out, I've always decorated pretty heavily. Then one year I saw a video online of a house synchronized to music. And it's like, I can do that."

Sparks said the last couple of years have tapered off. He said COVID has definitely cut down the number of visitors.

"It's been a lot of fun. It still is. It's just also a lot of work," Sparks said. "It's just getting to be too much. You know, working up on the roof. I mean, if I fell, it wouldn't be a pretty thing."

Visitors can watch the show at 1916 Jefferson Avenue until 11 p.m. tonight.

For the full story, please watch the video above.