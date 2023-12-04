Christmas festivities being held across the Valley

Several cities across the Rio Grande Valley officially lit up their Christmas trees to kick off the holiday season.

There are a lot of festive places to go across the Valley throughout the month of December.

"We come every year. We like to celebrate and, well, my kiddos love to watch the lights. It's a thing to do instead of being bored at home," McAllen resident Caroline Martinez said.

The Valley is home to many Christmas trees lit and ready for you to spread the holiday cheer.

Starting in western Hidalgo County, McAllen boasts the largest LED Christmas tree in the nation and in Edinburg, you can find the tree by the Edinburg amphitheater next to city hall.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. wants the community to feel the joy and love during the holidays.

"It means family. It means giving back together giving thanks and be grateful. To me, it's a spirit of giving as well, and that's what we're here for. We want to give the community an opportunity to come out and celebrate and spend time with the family," Garza said.

In Pharr, the city celebrated its inaugural winter wonderland celebration. Now, the big blue tree next to city hall will be lit throughout the holidays.

In the Mid-Valley, Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez invites everyone to go visit their 40-foot tree that took about three days to put together.

In Mercedes, there is a $65,000 ribbon tree. Its warm lights bright up the Mercedes amphitheater lawn and in Cameron County, the city of Brownsville will be having multiple tree lighting events.

There are more beautiful holiday spots to discover in the Valley this season.

Watch the video above for the full story.