Circus Vasquez offers fun, family entertainment in the Valley

Circus Vasquez will be bringing entertainment for the whole family as part of their tour.

The circus will be in Donna from Friday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 28.

Afterward, the circus will come to the city of McAllen starting from Friday, March 3 and run through Sunday, March 12.

To purchase tickets, visit their website here.

Watch the video above for the full story.