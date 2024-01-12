Citing upcoming cold front, ERCOT issues weather watch
ERCOT issued a weather watch for a portion of next week due to extreme cold weather in the forecast across the state, according to a news release.
Grid conditions are expected to be normal, but ERCIT is anticipating higher electrical demand starting on Monday, Jan. 15, through Wednesday, Jan. 17.
“ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations,” the news release stated.
An arctic cold front is expected to hit the state on Monday. Temperatures in the Valley are expected to reach near freezing levels during the weather watch.
ERCOT encourages the public to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System. Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions online.
