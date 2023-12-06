City of Brownsville hosting watch party for Brownsville Veterans’ semifinal championship game

Tickets for the 5A Division 1 semifinal championship game between the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers and the Smithson Valley Rangers are sold out, but the public can still catch the game on Friday.

The city of Brownsville is hosting a watch party for the historic game, set for Friday, Dec. 8.

The Chargers will face the Rangers at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi, with kick-off set for 7 p.m.

The Brownsville watch party will be held that day at 6:30 p.m. at Southern Pacific Linear Park, located at the corner of East 6th and East Ringgold streets.

Those attending are asked to wear red, blue or white in support of the chargers.

For more information, call 956-450-7011 or email events@brownsvilletx.gov.