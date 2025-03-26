City of Brownsville prepares for State of the City address

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen will deliver the State of the City address at the Performing Arts Center at Texas Southmost College on Wednesday night.

City leaders will dive a bit deeper into the projects they completed in the last year. They have focused on issues like infrastructure and tourism.

There are many construction projects currently happening around the city. City leaders say they are working to renovate the city's infrastructure by rebuilding roads and improving drainage.

It's a major priority that will also continue this year. The entire city commission will join Mayor Cowen to talk about their goal during the ceremony.

Brownsville City Commissioner for District 3 Roy De Los Santos shares what residents can look forward to hearing at tonight's state of the city address.

"Some of the projects include Old Alice 14th Street, which we are not far from right here and Coffee Port Road, those are some of the big ones. But there is a lot of work internally happening also within the engineering and public works department to improve streets that don't need a full rebuild, but absolutely need more than re-patching for potholes," De Los Santos said.

The festivities kick off at 6 p.m., but you do need to register online before attending the event.

The Brownsville State of the City address will be livestreamed on Somos El Valle on channel 5.2 cable 1240.

You can also watch it live on the KRGV website and Facebook page.