City of Donna increases toll fees at international bridge

Anyone planning to cross into Mexico through the Donna International Bridge will have to pay more.

A fee increase went into effect at the beginning of the month.

All passenger vehicles will now pay $5 to cross the Donna bridge; that's $1 more compared to last month.

Donna Mayor David Moreno says the increase was needed, but it's not sitting well with people who cross over frequently.

More than 60,000 people drive into Mexico using the Donna International Bridge every month.

"It is going to affect a lot of people," commuter Raul Villalobos said.

At the start of the month, drivers of passenger vehicles started paying $5 in toll fees, $1 more than what they were paying in September.

The previous rate was already pinching Rolando Elizondo's wallet

"My thought is that it was already expensive," Elizondo said.

He crosses over the bridge at least four times a week to visit his family in the United States, and now he says he has to find a way to pay the extra dollar.

"We don't have the luck to earn enough money for this," Elizondo said.

And vehicles who push or pull another vehicle through the bridge are also going to be seeing an increase. They are going to be paying $12, which is a $2 increase.

"I don't understand why they are increasing the rates," Elizondo said.

Moreno says leaders wanted Donna's rates to stay competitive with neighboring bridges.

"When it comes to ports of entry, we were the last ones to go up on our rates. The neighboring cities, Pharr and Progreso, were at $5 for passenger vehicles," Moreno said.

Moreno says on average, 60,000 passenger vehicles cross their bridge a month.

When added it up, that $1 increase will equal more than $720,000 more a year. The extra money, he says, will help with revenue lost when U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed their processing facility.

"We had to think outside of the box and see what we could do to bring in other revenue streams in the city," Moreno said.

Toll rates didn't change for commercial drivers and buses. The city said this helps them support international commerce.

Adjustments were made to specific categories to match regional toll standards:

Passenger vehicles (Car/Pick-Up): from $4 to $5

Motorcycles: from $4 to $5

Cars pushing or pulling another vehicle: from $10 to $12

Extra Axle: from $4 to $5

New category added for Salvage/Wrecked Vehicles, set at $40

Rates for pedestrians and bicycles remain unchanged at $1, maintaining accessibility and affordability for local travelers.

