City of Donna Job Fair to include resume writing workshop

3 hours 52 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 2:25 PM August 19, 2025 in News - Local

Those attending an upcoming job fair in Donna will connect with local employers and get to attend a resume writing workshop.

The City of Donna Job Fair is set for Thursday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Donna Recreation Center, located at 307 Miller Ave.

The resume writing workshop starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m.

