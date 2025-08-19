City of Donna Job Fair to include resume writing workshop

Those attending an upcoming job fair in Donna will connect with local employers and get to attend a resume writing workshop.

The City of Donna Job Fair is set for Thursday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Donna Recreation Center, located at 307 Miller Ave.

The resume writing workshop starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.