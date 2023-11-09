City of Donna to hold three run-off races

The city of Donna will be holding three run-off races after candidates failed to reach more than 50 percent of votes.

One of the run-off races will be for mayor.

Incumbent Rick Morales and David Moreno will face off as they were the two that got the highest votes.

Donna voters also have to choose a couple of council members.

For council member place 1 Jesse Jackson and Richie Moreno will go head-to-head and for place 3 the run-off will be between Ernesto Lugo and Lupita Bueno.

Early Voting for these run-offs will begin on November 27 and Election Day will be Saturday, December 9.