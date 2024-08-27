City of Edcouch asking residents for fan donations

The Rio Grande Valley is expected to see triple digit temperatures this week.

As the Valley sees high temperatures, Edcouch city leaders are checking in on the more than 100 elderly and disabled neighbors in the community.

City leaders are asking the community to donate fans and water bottles that will be given to those residents who don't have proper cooling systems.

"We are asking the community, if anyone has a fan that's still working — it doesn't have to be new, it can be used — to bring them to city hall," Edcouch City Secretary Marcy Aguilar said.

Health experts say it's important to keep the elderly cool inside their homes, as they are more vulnerable to the heat due to underlying health conditions.

This summer alone, more than a 100 patients across the Valley have been treated for heat related illnesses.

Michael Menowsky, a physician at South Texas Health System, advises the public to limit their time outdoors, stay hydrated, and check in on the elderly residents.

“These are friends and family that have helped raise you and been a part of your life, and we don't want to risk them due to this terrible heat,” Menowsky said.

Watch the video above for the full story.