City of Edinburg extends amnesty period

Those who need to pay tickets and fines or skipped out on their court date in Edinburg can take advantage of the city’s amnesty period.

During the amnesty period, those paying their fines will not be arrested.

Channel 5 news learned nearly $70,000 worth of tickets have already been paid off during this amnesty period, but over $12 million in tickets dating back to 2010 are still due.

The amnesty program is for anyone who has gotten a ticket in the city where failure to appear charges, traffic tickets and class C warrants will be waived.

To qualify, you must pay your ticket balance in full to get the fees waived.

For more information, contact the Edinburg Municipal Court at 956-289-7797.

The amnesty period will run through Wednesday, May 31, 2023.