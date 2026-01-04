City of Edinburg offering residents recycling opportunity for Christmas trees
The city of Edinburg will be offering a recycling opportunity for residents needing to get rid of their Christmas trees.
Residents can drop off their Christmas trees at one of three locations beginning Monday, January 5 through January 30.
Trees must be completely bare of all ornaments, lights, tinsel, flocking and stands must be removed. If the tree is more than six feet tall it must be cut in half, do not bag trees and no live wreaths, garlands or plants are accepted.
Residents can also place their tree adjacent to their brush pile for curbside collection following the Department of Solid Waste Management's brush/bulk item collection schedule.
Trees can be dropped off at the following locations:
Resource Recovery Center
3102 S. Business 281
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Edinburg Regional Landfill
8601 North Jasman Road
Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Edinburg Nature Trail Park
1300 North Doolittle Road
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
