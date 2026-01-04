Harlingen Fire Department selling calendars to raise money for animal shelter

The Harlingen Fire Department is teaming up with the Harlingen Professional Firefighters Association to raise money.

Their goal is to raise $10,000 for the Harlingen Animal Shelter. They're hoping to raise the money by selling their first-ever calendar.

"It was interesting. I have never done anything like this before. It was kind of fun," Lt. Gary Tipton said.

Only 500 calendars were printed. They were released this past weekend and more than half have already been sold.

"I think any opportunity to help the community, and especially animals, who are a lot of times are just innocent bystanders, I think is a great opportunity to get some funding to that way they can continue to be cared for at the shelter," Captain Joshua Wenzel said.

Each calendar costs $20 and all proceeds will go to the Harlingen Animal Shelter. They can be bought at any of the city's fire stations.