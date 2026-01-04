Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco

An Edcouch man was killed after being struck by a Chevrolet Silverado in Weslaco.

Raul Palomin, 48, was hit by the truck on FM 1015 south of Mile 13 1/2 Road on Saturday at around 6:21 p.m., according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed the Silverado, occupied by one male driver, was traveling northbound on FM 1015 when Palomin, for unknown reasons, ran west toward the northbound lane of traffic.

Palomin entered the path of the Silverado and was struck by the front right-side mirror, according to Hernandez.

The driver of the Silverado stopped to render aid and Palomin was taken to McAllen Medical Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.