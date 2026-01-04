Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco
An Edcouch man was killed after being struck by a Chevrolet Silverado in Weslaco.
Raul Palomin, 48, was hit by the truck on FM 1015 south of Mile 13 1/2 Road on Saturday at around 6:21 p.m., according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed the Silverado, occupied by one male driver, was traveling northbound on FM 1015 when Palomin, for unknown reasons, ran west toward the northbound lane of traffic.
Palomin entered the path of the Silverado and was struck by the front right-side mirror, according to Hernandez.
The driver of the Silverado stopped to render aid and Palomin was taken to McAllen Medical Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg offering residents recycling opportunity for Christmas trees
-
Harlingen Fire Department selling calendars to raise money for animal shelter
-
Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco
-
Venezuelan's in the Valley react to Nicolas Maduro's capture
-
American Red Cross of South Texas seeking volunteers
Sports Video
-
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up...
-
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
-
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland