Venezuelans in the Valley react to President Nicolás Maduro's capture
Venezuelans in the Rio Grande Valley are reacting after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured and transported to United States soil.
Many are celebrating, and some people say they are hopeful for Venezuela's future.
READ ABOUT MADURO'S CAPTURE HERE.
"We feel happy because it is the first part, because they have already removed the tumor, but the metastasis is still, still there, and for us Venezuelans, we feel happy, we would like to return, but we know it is a matter of time," Venezuelan Diana Otero said.
But there are still a lot of questions about what's next for the future of Venezuela.
President Donald Trump said the U.S. will run the country, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio is suggesting something different.
Rubio says the U.S. will only enforce an existing "oil quarantine" on Venezuela.
"What's going to happen here is that we have a quarantine on their oil. That means their economy will not be able to move forward until the conditions that are in the national interest of the United States and the interest of the Venezuelan people are met," Rubio said.
President Trump says he is not ruling out sending U.S. troops to the country.
