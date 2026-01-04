Valley, state representatives react to U.S. capture of Venezuelan President

A pedestrian walks past a mural of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Several Rio Grande Valley and state representatives have release statements in reference to the United States capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Maduro and his wife were seized Saturday from their home on a military base and boarded a U.S. warship to New York. They are facing criminal charges in connection with a Justice Department indictment accusing them of a role in narco-terrorism conspiracy, according to the Associated Press.

Some Valley and state representatives applauded President Donald Trump's military action, while others condemned him for it.

Read the statements below:

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez

"The world witnessed an extraordinary operation that was executed by our CIA and military. For that, I am grateful. However, any further military intervention by the United States must receive congressional authorization. Since 2020, Nicolás Maduro has been under indictment by a Federal Court in the Southern District of New York—and it was important that he be brought to justice. Let this be a clear message of the United States’ commitment to combating narco-terrorism around the globe."

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz

"Nicolás Maduro ran a narco-state that flooded our southern border with deadly drugs that killed thousands of Texans and countless Americans. He faced criminal indictments under three administrations of both parties and was given every opportunity to step down peacefully. He chose otherwise. Now he will face justice in American courts. I'm grateful to our troops and pray today's actions bring lasting peace to our hemisphere."

U.S. Congress candidate Dr. Ada Cuellar

"We all agree with stopping narcotraffickers, but Monica De La Cruz is lying again. The fentanyl that is poisoning Americans is largely coming from China and Mexico, not Venezuela. Trump duped MAGA, and is committing the United States to a foreign entanglement for oil. Trump acted alone without Congress because politicians like De La Cruz refuse to stand up to him. We need new representation in Washington that's going to stand up and ask tough questions, and hold Trump accountable. We need someone who will fight to focus on the issues he is distracting from, like healthcare costs skyrocketing and how his tariffs are making Americans pay more for what they need. That's why I'm running for Congress."

Texas Senator John Cornyn

"Kudos to President Donald Trump. Maduro was not only an illegitimate President of Venezuela, he was the head of the Cartel de los Soles, a major drug trafficking network involving high-ranking Venezuelan military officers and government officials. He has been indicted in the Southern District of New York for narco-terrorism conspiracy and other crimes. His association with the Iranian regime and its proxy, Hezbollah, helped fund terrorism in South America and the Middle East, and he was complicit with the 'ghost fleets' of Russia, Iran, and China, used to evade US sanctions and fund the Russian war on Ukraine."

Congessman Joaquin Castro

"Trump is escalating his regime-change war in Venezuela. Early this morning President Trump escalated an unconstitutional war. Without the approval of, consultation with, or even notice to Congress, the Trump Administration invaded Venezuela and ousted Nicolás Maduro. I hope for the best for the Venezuelan people, but I’m concerned this regime change operation risks destabilizing the country further. The President’s motives are also dubious. He declared a few weeks ago that this operation was about oil and land. I fear that he will do what he has done in other parts of the world – use this conflict to enrich himself, his family, and his cronies. The President must brief the Congress. We cannot put our troops in harm's way over Trump's reckless pursuit of power, oil and land."

U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico

"Last year, Trump promised American oil executives “a great deal” if they donated $1 billion to his campaign. Today, he gave them Venezuela — home to the largest oil reserves in the world. The president is putting American troops in harm's way for a deeply corrupt deal."