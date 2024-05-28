City of Edinburg offering swim lessons for children and adults

Summer is almost here and lots of kids are already out for summer break, with many hitting the pool to cool off, but it's important to do it safely.

Edinburg Aquatics Supervisor Nick Villarreal speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on why it's important to know how to swim.

The city of Edinburg will be offering swimming lessons for both children and adults. Registration for lessons opens on May 30 and classes begin on June 3.

For more information, call 956-381-5631. To register, click here.