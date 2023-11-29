City of Edinburg prepares for holiday parade, advises of road closures

Courtesy of the city of Edinburg.

The city of Edinburg and the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday season with the Night of Lights Parade on Friday, Dec. 1.

The city said the theme this year is Santa's Workshop, and they expect thousands of visitors to attend the free event.

Residents should expect road closures on south Closner Boulevard between Canton Street and Schunior Road starting at 6 p.m. The roads will remain closed to traffic until the parade ends.

The parade route will start at Richard Flores Stadium, moving north on Closner Boulevard and ending one block north of the Hidalgo County Courthouse.

The parade is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce to (956) 383-4974.