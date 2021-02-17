City of Edinburg to distribute bottled water to residents unable to boil water

Photo credit: City of Edinburg

The city of Edinburg on Wednesday will distribute bottled water to residents who are unable to boil their drinking water.

The bottled water distribution begins at 10 a.m. at the Edinburg Activity Center located at 123 East Mark S. Pena Drive.

Officials say the bottled water is only for residents who are unable to boil water.