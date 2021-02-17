City of Edinburg to host second bottle water distribution event Thursday
The city of Edinburg will distribute bottled water for residents who are unable to boil their drinking water on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the Activity Center located at 123 East Mark South Pena Drive.
Only one case of water will be given to each resident with proof of residency. The distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Officials say the bottled water is only for residents who can not boil their drinking water.
