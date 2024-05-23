City of Elsa issues water boil notice due to water line break

Due to a main water line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Elsa to issue a water boil notice for residents.

The city said children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes," the city wrote in a news release.

The city said in lieu of boiling water, residents can purchase bottle water or obtain water from another suitable source for consumption.

The city will send out a notice alerting residents when the boil notice has ended.

Residents with any questions can contact Public Works Director of Field Operations Fabian Rodriguez at 956-587-2594.