City of Elsa lifts water boil notice for residents

The city of Elsa announced on Tuesday that the water boil notice for residents has been lifted.

The notice was first put into place on Feb. 17 as a precaution following maintenance work done on the city’s water system.

City of spokesperson Edith Acua said after rigorous testing and consultation with authorities, it was determined the water quality now meets safety standards.

She said residents are no longer required to boil their water before consumption.

For more information, contact the Elsa Water Department at 956-262-2127 Ext 2.