City of Escobares seeking student artists to design new logo

The City of Escobares is growing and getting a new look.

The city created a contest asking students at the Roma Independent School District to come up with a new city logo.

One student has already submitted her design.

Since she was three, Estibaliz Nava has loved doing art. She said she started with drawing stick figures, but now at 13, she has ventured into painting, portraits and other creations.

Nava learned about the logo contest on Facebook when she saw the post from Roma ISD.

"I like to draw and do stuff, and I thought making a logo for the city would be like me showing my talent to everyone." Nava said.

City leaders came up with the contest last month.

"...Our logo which is beautiful, historical, which is part of the ancestor of the city Escobares, but let's implement new ideas, the future, the new generation." Escobares Mayor pro-tem Lorena Cantu said. "We just opened it and say, 'you show me your creativity, impress us.' And believe me, they are very impressive."

The contest is open to all middle and high schools from the district, and they can turn in either digital or hand drawn entries.

