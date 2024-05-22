City of Harlingen prepares for State of the City

Harlingen, like most cities in the Rio Grande Valley, is growing, not only in population, but businesses too.

The city would like to invite the community to their State of City address happening soon.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect to learn about city projects and new initiative during the event.

The State of the City is scheduled for May 30 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center.

The city of Harlingen will also livestream the event on their YouTube and Facebook page.