City of Harlingen receives RAISE grant

Photo credit: City of Harlingen FB

The city of Harlingen received a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant of $5,020,730, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Tuesday.

The grant has been awarded for the Commerce Street Corridor Redesign Project, which will encourage investment in road, rail, transit, and port projects.

The funding comes from the Department of Transportation.

"Access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical for Texas," Cornyn said. "I applaud this announcement and look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have in Harlingen."

Read more about the RAISE grant program here.