City of La Joya looking for volunteers for new Emergency Response Team

The city of La Joya is getting ready to launch a new program for emergency preparedness.

They are looking for volunteers for the community emergency response team.

The program will train regular citizens in directing traffic, search and rescue and other disaster response skills.

During hurricanes or other disasters, it's important to have backup volunteers in small communities like La Joya.

"If the emergency continues for any number of days, they become fatigued, and you really do need some backup, and so we're able now to use a CERT team to fill in those gaps," La Joya City Manager Leo Olivarez said.

The city is planning to have an orientation for volunteers by January. Anyone interested in the program can call the city at (956) 581-7002.