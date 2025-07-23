City of McAllen announces theme for holiday parade
The city of McAllen has announced this year's theme for the McAllen Holiday Parade.
The theme is Christmas Across America.
"The goal of the McAllen Holiday Parade for the last 12 years has always been to bring something to the city and the region that some of our residents can't experience anywhere else," city of McAllen Special Events Director Carina Jimenez said.
The parade takes place the first Saturday in December, but it's a big event, so there's a lot of prep work.
"During our holiday parade, we have people from California, from different states, from Nevada, of course throughout Texas and a lot of people from Mexico," McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.
This year marks the 12th year for the McAllen Holiday Parade.
