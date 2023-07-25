City of McAllen commissioners vote to rezone disc golf course

City of McAllen commissioners have voted unanimously in favor of rezoning a disc golf park, so it can be used by a tech company.

The public meeting attracted both critics and supporters of the rezoning.

Residents packed the city commission chamber as the proposal was discussed and even garnered three hours of residents giving public comments.

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez says he has to set the record straight on flooding and the zoning.

"This area was always designated to be developed for good jobs," Rodriguez said.

Zoho is proposing to develop eight acres of the disc golf course, also known as Green Jay Park. The company wants to invest $10 million and hire as many as 500 people in tech jobs, including customer support positions.

Those against aren't willing to sacrifice the green space or the effects of development.

At the end of three hours of public comments, the commission began deliberation. All members of the commission voted unanimously to rezone the space from agricultural to industrial.

The commission also expressed support for more green space in different parts of the city, also approving a multimillion dollar agreement to improve Quinta Mazatlan.

This isn't the last step for Zoho. The city will still need to approve the sale of the property and, since it sits in a flood zone, conditions set by FEMA will also have to be met.