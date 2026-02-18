Brownsville man accused of pulling out a gun during a fight

A 29-year-old Brownsville man turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday after a video showed him pulling out a gun during a fight, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Jose Antonio Sauceda was charged with disorderly conduct discharged/display firearm in connection with a fight that broke out on Valentine’s Day at the 5200 block of Paredes Line Road, according to police.

Brownsville police officers responded to reports of a fight where “guns were said to be displayed” at around 1:16 a.m.. When officers arrived, all individuals involved had left the scene and no injuries were reported, a news release stated.

“Several hours later, a video of the altercation began circulating on social media, appearing to show a male subject displaying a firearm,” the news release added. “The individual was later identified as Sauceda.”

Sauceda’s bond was set at $3,500.

“The Brownsville Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” police said in the news release. “We do not tolerate acts of violence or behavior that endangers the public. Incidents involving weapons (real or not), are taken seriously, and individuals who engage in such conduct will be held accountable.”