Lawsuit seeking $25 million accuses Ramon Ayala Jr. of sexually assaulting photographer

Ramon Ayala Jr., the son of music legend Ramon Ayala, is accused of sexually assaulting a photographer who worked for the father-son duo.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Hidalgo County that seeks $25 million.

While the lawsuit accuses the younger Ayala of committing the assault, Ramon Ayala and his band — Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte — are also named in the lawsuit.

“This is one of several cases to be brought by multiple John Does who have suffered at the hands of Ramon Ayala Jr., due to the negligence of the defendants,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, a McAllen photographer identified as “John Doe #1” was hired by Ayala Jr. in September 2024 while the band was on tour.

During John Doe’s employment, Ayala Jr. “repeatedly” engaged in what the lawsuit described as “a troubling and dangerous pattern of escalating sexualized misconduct and assaultive behavior in the workplace.”

The lawsuit states that Ayala Jr. “routinely exposed his genitals” on the tour bus and frequently walked around “in a state of undress and performed sexually suggestive acts toward subordinates.”

After returning from an out-of-state performance in August 2025, Ayala Jr. physically grabbed John Doe’s legs and restrained him, “forcibly removed [John Doe’s] footwear… and sucked [John Doe’s] toes,” the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, Ayala Jr. also “roughly” touched John Doe’s buttocks and anus on other occasions.

Allegations in the lawsuit also included Ayala Jr. regularly consuming cocaine and alcohol while on tour and aboard the tour bus, at one point even throwing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine at the photographer.

The lawsuit included photos that allegedly show Ayala Jr. holding a baggie with a white substance, and in various stages of undress on the tour bus.

When John Doe confronted Ayala Jr. regarding the incidents, Ayala Jr. allegedly dismissed the concerns as “horseplay” and told John Doe to “get over it.”

The lawsuit was filed by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee.

"I've handled some of the largest and most high-profile sexual assault cases in the United States. I've never seen the type of conduct alleged in this case,” Buzbee said in a statement. “It is the most egregious and outrageous that I have seen. Something has to be done to stop this, and we intend to do it."

Attorneys for Ramon Ayala Jr. and the other defendants were not listed in court records. A hearing date had not been set on the lawsuit as of Wednesday.