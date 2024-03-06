City of McAllen finishes construction of new metro facility

The city of McAllen has finished the construction of their new metro facility.

Now for the first time their transit department will be able to do in-house maintenance.

Some of the funding for it was paid by a $7.8 million grant by the Federal Transit Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation Development.

"Having the ability to maintain them, where they're going to sleep, wash and fuel them, everything done in this facility is going to also reduce our operating costs to move buses around," McAllen Transit Director Mario Delgado said.

The new facility is right next to the newly completed McAllen Parks and Recreation Department headquarters.